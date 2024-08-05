Israel delivers strikes on residential areas in central, north Gaza

DUBAI, August 5. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has delivered a strike on residential areas in the northern and central parts of the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reported.

According to it, Israeli fighter jets carried out air raids in central Gaza, hitting the Nuseirat refugee camp and the nearby city of Deir el-Balah. At this moment, no casualties have been reported.

The TV channel said that another strike was delivered on Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, targeting the Al Radwan mosque, not causing any casualties.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.