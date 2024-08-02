IDF reports eliminating deputy head of Islamic Jihad in Gaza

TEL AVIV, August 2. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has eliminated one of the leaders of the radical group Islamic Jihad, Mohammed al-Jabari, in the Gaza Strip, the army press service said.

According to it, al-Jabari was the group’s deputy head of weapons production. "Al-Jabari was responsible for financing weapons manufacturing infrastructure for the Islamic Jihad in northern Gaza, the distribution of salaries and funds, and was part of attempts to restore the Islamic Jihad’s rocket manufacturing capabilities and infrastructure," the press service said.

The strike involved "the use of precise munitions, surveillance, and additional intelligence." According to the IDF, "prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians."