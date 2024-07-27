Poll reveals Trump more popular than Harris

NEW YORK, July 27. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump is more popular than US Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a poll conducted by the Wall Street Journal.

The results of the poll showed that Trump is supported by 49% of voters, while Harris is backed by 47% of Americans. The poll was conducted from July 23-25 among 1,000 Americans, with a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in the June debate with Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to give up the fight grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the state's top office.