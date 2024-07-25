Belarusian president arrives in St. Petersburg — media

MINSK, July 25. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in St. Petersburg, the Pool of the First Telegram channel close to the presidential press service reported.

"The first [meeting] is in St. Petersburg. Moving forward, the agenda promises to be interesting," the message reads.

According to the information disseminated earlier, Lukashenko left on a working visit to Russia today, where he plans to hold talks with Russian head of state Vladimir Putin. The heads of state will discuss topical issues in the development of Belarusian-Russian relations, joint projects, regional security and international affairs.