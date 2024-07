MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Port infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern Odessa Region has suffered damage in a series of explosions, Oleg Kiper, head of the regional military administration said.

"Several buildings adjacent to the port collapsed; three trucks were damaged," he wrote on Telegram. A fire broke out but was quickly extinguished, Kiper added.

Earlier, air raid sirens went off in several Ukrainian regions, including Odessa.