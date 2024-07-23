Harris says she has enough support to become Democratic presidential nominee

WASHINGTON, July 23. /TASS/. US Vice President Kamala Harris said she had secured enough votes to be nominated as the Democratic nominee for the upcoming November 5 US presidential election.

"Wisconsin, I am told as of this morning that we have earned the support of enough delegates to secure the democratic nomination," she told the cheering crowd in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. "I pledge to you I will spend the coming weeks continuing to unite our party, so that we are ready to win in November. <…> And we will win this election."

Earlier, the Associated Press news agency reported that Harris had secured the backing of at least 2,538 delegates, well above the required minimum of 1,976 votes needed to win the nomination.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was to be represented by Biden, but after a horrible performance in his June debate with Republican Donald Trump, Democrats began to call on him to drop out of the election. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and supported the nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s candidate.