Kiev wary of 'reboot' of US-Russian relations under Trump — Time

NEW YORK, July 23. /TASS/. Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election will spell problems for Kiev in 2025, including the reduction of military aid and potential normalization of relations between Washington and Moscow, an unnamed high-ranking Ukrainian official told Time.

"The first eight or ten months, basically all of 2025, would be very hard," he said.

According to Time, Trump is likely to reduce the volume of aid provided to Kiev, and will push Zelensky to sign a peace agreement that would benefit Russia.

Furthermore, should Trump return to the White House, he may attempt to "reboot" relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the website says.

Previously, Trump said at his first rally since the failed assassination attempt that, should he win the election, he will achieve the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict even before his inauguration. The politician also promised his audience that he would prevent World War III breaking out.