Trump sees Biden’s election exit as Democratic coup

WASHINGTON, July 23. /TASS/. US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump believes the Democrats are guilty of a coup against current US President Joe Biden.

"Sort of," Trump said when asked if the situation around the current US president could be called a coup, during a joint interview with vice presidential candidate James David Vance for Fox News.

"And if they want to take him down because he’s mentally incapable of serving, invoke the 25th Amendment. You don’t get to sort of do this in the most politically beneficial way for Democrats. If it’s an actual problem, they should take care of it the appropriate way," James David Vance said on the matter.

Trump also revealed that he had a "nice" phone conversation with Biden after the assassination attempt. According to Trump, Biden said that he was lucky he turned his head.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was to be represented by Biden, but after a horrible performance in his June debate with Republican Donald Trump, Democrats began to call on him to drop out of the election. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and supported the nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s candidate.