At least 12 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza City

DUBAI, July 23. /TASS/. At least 12 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza City, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the TV channel, eight people, including two children, were killed in an attack on a residential building in the district of Sabra. At least four more people died in a strike on a private residence in the district of Al-Sahaba.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.