European Commission endorses another assistance tranche worth €4.2 bln to Ukraine

BRUSSELS, July 17. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) has endorsed releasing another budget assistance tranche in the amount of 4.2 bln euro to Kiev under the Ukraine Facility, EC President Ursula von der Leyen said on her page on X social media.

"The EU Commission endorses releasing nearly € 4.2 bln to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility," she wrote.

"Once adopted by the Council, total EU funding to Ukraine under the Facility will reach €12 bln," von der Leyen added.

Regular quarterly payments under the Ukraine Facility are conditional on Ukraine meeting pre-agreed requirements, and ensure predictable financial assistance, the EC said in a statement on the matter.

"Following the assessment of the payment request submitted by Ukraine on 9 July 2024, the Commission has concluded that Ukraine has satisfactorily fulfilled the nine reform indicators linked to the first regular payment in support of the Ukraine Plan, Ukraine's reform and investment strategy for the next four years. These reforms cover public financial management, governance of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), business environment, energy and demining," according to the statement.

Accomplished steps for this payment request include the Reform of the Economic Security Bureau, new corporate governance standards for state-owned enterprises and adoption of the National Energy and Climate Plan, the European Commission said.