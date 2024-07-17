Relief efforts intensify as 206 truckloads of humanitarian aid reach Gaza Strip — media

DUBAI, July 17. /TASS/. A total of 206 trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours through the Beit Hanoun and Kerem Shalom crossings, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported, citing the office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

Egyptian, Jordanian and Israeli trucks passed through the Kerem Shalom crossing in southern Gaza and the Beit Hanoun crossing in the north, the TV channel noted.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and a number of international organizations continue to report Israeli restrictions on aid deliveries to Gaza.

Israeli authorities say they are not restricting the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.