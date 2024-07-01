Death toll in Gaza Strip rises to 37,900 — health ministry

BEIRUT, July 1. /TASS/. At least 37,900 people have been killed and 87,060 injured in the Gaza Strip since the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated on October 7, 2023, the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry said.

At least 23 people have been killed and over 90 injured in the past 24 hours alone, the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel. According to it, many bodies remain under the rubble, and medics have trouble reaching them.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.