Switzerland to represent Mexico's interests in Ecuador after severance of relations

MEXICO CITY, June 19. /TASS/. Switzerland will represent Mexico's interests in Ecuador after the severance of diplomatic relations between Mexico City and Quito, according to a statement the Mexican Foreign Ministry published on its website.

"Switzerland will protect, represent and carry out Mexico’s diplomatic and consular interests and functions in Ecuador following the break in diplomatic relations," the statement says.

The diplomats added that the agreement does not include a request for mediation related to Ecuador’s illegal raid on the Mexican embassy in Quito.

Mexico also stressed that it will not reestablish relations if Ecuador does not offer an unconditional public apology at the highest level. Ecuador must also commit to not repeating these acts and to respecting the right to asylum as established by international law.

Relations between Mexico City and Quito worsened after Mexican authorities announced on April 5 that they had granted political asylum to former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who was taking refuge in the Mexican Embassy in Quito. The politician is accused in a corruption case. The diplomatic mission refused to allow police into its territory to arrest Glas. That evening, Ecuadorian police stormed the Mexican embassy in Quito and arrested Glas. According to the head of the Mexican Foreign Ministry, diplomats were injured during the assault.

In response, Mexico severed diplomatic relations with Ecuador and filed a lawsuit against the South American country at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, demanding that Quito be expelled from the UN and also found guilty of the damage that was caused due to its violation of international obligations.