Russia-China interaction sets benchmark in international relations — politician

BEIJING, June 18. /TASS/. The partnership between Moscow and Beijing marks a new way of doing things in international relations, Head of the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party Liu Jianchao said at a meeting with Chairman of the ruling United Russia party and Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev.

"China-Russia relations have become a model for a new type of international relations, as well as a model for relations between major neighboring states," the International Department's website quoted the politician as saying.

Liu Jianchao pointed out that over the 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, their cooperation has become a powerful engine, allowing Russia and China to move forward despite difficulties.

He emphasized that the exchange of opinions between the ruling parties is an important part of the China-Russia relations. The Chinese Communist Party is ready to work with the United Russia party to implement joint decisions reached by the two heads of state and strengthen interdepartmental exchanges between the two countries, Liu Jianchao added.

The United Russia party is holding the "World Majority for a Multipolar World" international inter-party forum with BRICS and partner countries in Vladivostok on June 17-18. Delegations from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Cambodia, China, Cuba, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Laos, Tajikistan, Thailand, Venezuela and other countries take part in the forum.