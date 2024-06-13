At least 30 Palestinians killed, over 100 injured in Gaza in past 24 hours — ministry

CAIR, June 13. /TASS/. At least 30 Palestinians were killed and more than 100 injured as a result of Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, 30 people were killed and 105 wounded as a result of the Israeli aggression against the residents of the Gaza Strip," the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel. It also pointed out that "the total number of victims of Israeli actions reached 37,232, with another 85,037 people injured."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank. In late November 2023, a temporary humanitarian ceasefire was brokered by Egypt and Qatar that lasted a week, during which 110 hostages were released, according to Israel. On December 1, the ceasefire was violated and fighting resumed, continuing to this day.