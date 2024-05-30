Elysee Palace confirms Russia not to be invited to ceremony in Normandy

PARIS, May 30. /TASS/. Russia was not invited to the solemn memorial events, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the allied landing in Normandy, AFP reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

Previously, the Europe 1 radio station reported citing its sources that France intends to invite Russia to the events in Normandy. However, neither the Russian Embassy in France nor the Russian Foreign Ministry reported the reception of the corresponding invitation. TASS was also unable to obtain a response from the organizers of the event. On Thursday, Reuters reported citing its sources that France has no plans to invite Russia.