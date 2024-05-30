Republika Srpska sets up working group aiming to peacefully divide BiH

BELGRADE, May 30. /TASS/. The government of Republika Srpska, which is an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, has decided to set up a working group to study the issue of peaceful division of the Balkan country.

"The cabinet has decided to appoint a working group to draft an Agreement on the Peaceful Separation of Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina," the cabinet said in a statement. "The goal of the working group is to prepare a proposal for an agreement on the peaceful separation of Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which the Republika Srpska cabinet will propose to the Republika Srpska National Assembly."

The members of the working group are the Entity's interior minister, the justice minister, the heads of the tax and geodesic departments, and some other members of the Republika Srpska leadership.

The UN General Assembly voted to adopt a resolution on the Srebrenica genocide, entitled International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica. It passed in a 84-19 vote, with 68 abstentions. The countries that didn’t support the resolution include Russia, Belarus, Hungary, China, Serbia and Syria.

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said the entity would draft a proposal to peacefully split Bosnia and Herzegovina. According to the official, the proposal will envisage that the current economic model stay in place, being adjusted as needed over the next several years. He linked this initiative with the Sarajevo-initiated UN General Assembly resolution on the 1995 genocide in Srebrenica, which he slammed as illegal. He also said that the world community is turning a blind eye to the massacre of around 3,500 ethnic Serbs near Srebrenica during the armed conflict in the early 1990s.