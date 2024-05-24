Belarus to send aid to Russia’s flood-hit Orenburg, Kurgan regions

MINSK, May 24. /TASS/. Belarus will send humanitarian aid to Russia’s southern Urals regions of Orenburg and Kurgan, hit by devastating floods earlier this year, according to a decree by the country’s Council of Ministers.

The statement, uploaded to the country’s database of legislative acts, the humanitarian cargo will comprise medicines, clothing and shoes, bed sheets, tinned food and other items.

"The Foreign Ministry is to assist the transfer of humanitarian aid in due order," the statement says.

Other state agencies, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, were also tasked with assisting the effort.