Irish PM says his country recognizes Palestine as independent state

LONDON, May 22. /TASS/. Ireland recognizes Palestine as an independent state, according to Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris, Reuters reported.

"Today, Ireland, Norway, and Spain are announcing that we recognize the state of Palestine," Harris said at a press conference.

"Each of us will now undertake whatever national steps are necessary to give effect to that decision. I'm confident that further countries will join us in taking this important step in the coming weeks," he added.

It was also reported that Spain and Norway will recognize Palestine as a state.

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said in late April that several European Union countries would recognize the Palestinian state before the end of May. The state of Palestine is currently recognized as a sovereign state by 143 of the 193 United Nations members, including Russia. As for EU nations, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Sweden have already recognized Palestine as a state.