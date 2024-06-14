Attempts by West to seize Russian assets considered theft, will not go unanswered — Putin

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Any attempts by Western countries to seize Russian assets will be considered theft and will not go unanswered, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at a meeting with the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Western countries have now frozen Russian assets and foreign exchange reserves. They are considering the ways to create at least some legal basis in order to finally appropriate them. But despite all the fuss theft will remain theft. It would not go unpunished," he said.

Putin stressed that Russia’s foreign policy goals include forming its own long-term agenda and constructive discussion of the most important issues with partners. He highlighted the need "not only to respond to current challenges, but also to form our own, and long-term, agenda." "Together with our partners, we propose to discuss, within the framework of an open, constructive discussion, options for solving fundamental issues that concern not only us, but the entire global community," the President added.