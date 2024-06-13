China rejects US allegations on assisting Russia in special military op in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, June 14. /TASS/. Trade between Russia and China is conducted openly and in accordance with the WTO (the World Trade Organization) norms as Beijing exerts strict control over exports of dual-purpose goods, Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the United States told TASS on Friday.

"China is not a creator of a party to the Ukraine crisis. We are committed to promoting talks for peace. China does not provide weapons to the parties to the conflict and strictly controls the export of dual-use articles, which is widely applauded by the international community," the diplomat said commenting on US President Joe Biden's recent statement that China was allegedly assisting Russia in the special military operation in Ukraine.

"Our normal trade with Russia is done aboveboard. It’s consistent with WTO rules and market principles, and does not target any third party," the diplomat added.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy this week, US President Biden said: "China is not supplying weapons but the ability to produce those weapons [in Russia], the technology available to do it, so it is, in fact, helping Russia."

US President Biden did not provide any details to back his statement about China’s alleged assistance to Russia during the special military operation in Ukraine.