Session of CSTO Foreign Ministers Council to be held in Almaty on June 21

ASTANA, June 15. /TASS/. The top diplomats of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will meet in Almaty on June 21, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said.

"On June 21, 2024, in Almaty, a session of the CSTO Foreign Ministers Council will take place, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu. During the meeting, it is planned to discuss pertinent international and regional security issues as well as the implementation of measures on ensuring Kazakhstan’s priorities during its CTSO chairmanship," it said in a statement.

It is expected that the meeting will produce several political statements and some documents to further enhance the organization’s activity.