HeliRussia show features latest combat drones

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian producers of the military-industrial complex displayed the latest drones and military helicopters engaged in the Ukraine operation at HeliRussia 2024 show held in Moscow on June 10-12. The zest of the display was Belarusian-made Hunter reconnaissance-strike drone armed with missiles and capable of destroying sea drones.

Upgraded Alligator

Rosoboronexport presented the latest light multirole 305E guided missile and the upgraded option of Ka-52 Alligator helicopter gunships. It has numerously proved its effectiveness and was upgraded according to Ukrainian combat experience.

Ka-52M received missiles of Mi-28NM helicopter and thus increased the destruction distance. It has a stabilized optical-electronic system with an increased detection and identification range, as well as a new digital driver for precise aiming of the gun. The helicopter was equipped with onboard defense against all manpads and a new ballistic protection.

Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev told TASS the arms trader had supplied helicopters to a dozen of friendly countries in 2023. New contracts have been signed. "Today the portfolio of orders has over 170 helicopters. Deliveries are planned to over 20 countries," he said.

The arms trader promotes Mi-28NME gunships on the world market. Mikheyev said the helicopter excellently preforms in real combat. Middle East, Asian and Pacific and African partners displayed interest in the craft. Rosoboronexport signed most foreign contracts for Mi-17/Mi-171 transport helicopters.

Combat drones

The Stratim Design Bureau for the first time displayed a series of new combat drones, which are tested in the Ukraine operation. They include the Rusak kamikaze quadcopter and the Tyuvik light wing equipped with a homing system at the final flight stage. The operator sets the target and the drone switches to an automatic regime and hits the target without human interference. The homing system increases destruction effectiveness several times.

The bureau for the first time demonstrated Golub (Pigeon) bomber copter. It automatically identifies infantry - armed people in uniform with the help of a neuro network. Golub carries a payload of 12 munitions or a 82mm mine. Machine vision focuses on the target for a precise hit.

Strepet is another new drone. The convertible vertical takeoff and landing scout drone has a fully Russian-made body, while most hulls for Russian drones are made in China. The airplane-type drone engages in reconnaissance, guidance and fire adjustment.

Strepet has a range of a hundred kilometers. It is undergoing tests and has not yet been engaged in Ukraine.

Gorizont-Aero Company displayed a new airplane-type vertical takeoff and landing drone for a broad range of missions. In particular, it can deliver 10 kilograms of cargo to a distance of 100 kilometers. The drone can be used in cartography and geodesy and create 3D terrain reliefs. It can also engage in reconnaissance, monitoring and fire adjustment at a distance of 70 kilometers. The wingspan is 3.7 meters and the maximum takeoff weight is 25 kg. Electrically-driven flight endurance is 180 minutes. The cruising speed is 80-100 km/h.

The Moscow Aviation Institute (MAI) displayed Contour drone to guard ports and enterprises. The quadcopter carries a camera, loud speaker, projector, thermal camera. The neuro network can detect fires, report wrong car parking, and register unlawful intrusion on the territory. Contour is undergoing trials at MAI airfield in Alferyevo.

The Icar Company demonstrated SH-450 M civilian drone with upgraded fuselage, power plant, fuel system and chassis. The improvements increased reliability.

The Kazan Helicopter Plant displayed light multirole Ansat helicopter.

Belarusian killer of sea drones

Hunter reconnaissance-strike unmanned helicopter was for the first time displayed in July 2021 at MILEX show in Belarus. It was designed for guidance and fire adjustment, border protection, and monitoring of riots. Upgraded Hunter was presented at the show. It searches for and destroys sea drones. The design of the Unmanned Systems Company triggered most interest at HeliRussia.

The complex comprises two Hunter helicopters, a ground control station, a provision vehicle and two transportation platforms. The Hunter can destroy sea drones, slow-speed air targets, armor and troops day and night. It is equipped with avionics for automatic mission fulfilment and control of combat payload.

The helicopter is armed with a remotely controlled turret with a 7.62mm machinegun and a system for uninterrupted loading of 550 cartridges. It carries eight missiles and 16 antitank bombs. The drone is equipped with a stabilized optical-electronic system, a sight with a ballistic calculator, and five round-view cameras.

The designer said the maneuverability, low rotor noise and super-low altitudes make the drone invisible for the adversary.