Annual inflation in Russia rising to 8.37% over week — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia accelerated from 8.17% a week earlier to 8.37% from May 28 to June 3, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its price review.

"Inflation in the consumer market slowed down to 0.12% over the week from June 4 to 10, 2024," the ministry informed.

"In the food sector, the price change was 0.16% during the reporting week. In the nonfood segment, the price growth rates were 0.09%. In the services sector, the price growth rate dropped to 0.13% amid slower rise in prices for air tickets and services of sanatoriums," the ministry added.