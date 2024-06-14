Russians, Ukrainians would have settled conflict, which arose because of West — Putin

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The peoples of Russia and Ukraine would have found a way to settle all issues fairly, but the reason for the conflict is the West's rash policy, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the Foreign Ministry's senior staff.

"I would like to say right away that the crisis over Ukraine is not a conflict between two states. In particular, it is not a conflict between two states caused by some problems between them. If that were the case, there is no doubt that Russians and Ukrainians, who are united by a common history and culture, spiritual values, millions of kinship, family and human ties, would have found a way to settle any problems fairly," the Russian leader said.

"The roots of the conflict do not lie in bilateral relations. Events in Ukraine are a direct result of global and European developments in the late 20th and early 21st centuries. This aggressive, rash and absolutely adventurous policy that the West has been pursuing and has been pursuing all these years, long before the special military operation began," Putin emphasized.

According to him, Russia's proposals on Eurasian security imply the creation of a system in which "all states will be confident in their own security."

"Then, by the way, we will be able to take a different, really constructive approach to resolving the numerous conflicts that exist today," the Russian president pointed out.