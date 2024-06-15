Over 500 Palestinians killed in West Bank since October 7 — WHO

GENEVA, June 15. /TASS/.

GENEVA, June 15. /TASS/. More than 500 Palestinians, including 126 children, have been killed in the West Bank since October 7, 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on X.

"A spike in violence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since the war in Gaza started has resulted in the deaths of 521 Palestinians, including 126 children between 7 October 2023 and 10 June 2024," the agency said. It added that more than 5,200 people, 800 of them children, have been injured, "adding to the growing burden of trauma and emergency care at already strained health facilities."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.