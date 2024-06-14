Russian, Egyptian warships to hold joint drills in Mediterranean — defense ministry

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The Russian Pacific Fleet’s Varyag missile cruiser and Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate will hold a passing exercise with Egypt’s ENS Al-Qadeer frigate in the Mediterranean, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The Pacific Fleet task force, comprising Guards Order of Nakhimov missile cruiser Varyag and the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate left the Egyptian port of Alexandria to participate in a joint exercise with the naval forces of Egypt," the ministry said.

The ENS Al-Qadeer frigate will represent Egypt during the exercise, held in the format of a passing exercise (PASSEX). The exercise will involve joint maneuvering, communication practice and other drills.

Earlier this week, the Russian naval task force called at Alexandria, paying a visit that was timed to coincide with the Russia Day. Crews of the Russan warships rested and visited local landmarks.

"The Russian warships’ call at the port of Alexandria became a yet another practical step to strengthen the Russian-Egyptian naval cooperation," the ministry said.