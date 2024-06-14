Top Russian, Mexican diplomats discuss bilateral relations, situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Issues of Russian-Mexican relations and the situation in Ukraine were among the topics discussed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with his Mexican counterpart, Alicia Barcena Ibarra, the Russian foreign ministry said after their phone call.

"On June 14, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone call with Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena Ibarra. The minister congratulated his Mexican counterpart on the successful presidential election on June 2. The sides discussed current issues of Russian-Mexican relations, topical international and regional problems, including the situation around Ukraine," it said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Claudia Sheinbaum on being elected the president of Mexico.