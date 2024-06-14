Russia should keep pace of development — Putin

SOLNECHNOGORSK, June 14. /TASS/. Russia is developing exponentially and its economy climbed to the fourth place globally, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with participants in the Time of heroes program.

"The World Bank placed on the fourth place globally in terms of the economy; we outpaced Japan. Who would think of that indeed?" the head of state noted. "The most important is to keep the pace. If we rest on our laurels, everything will start changing there," Putin noted.

Russia is passing now through a challenging but important period, which united its society and accelerated the country’s development, the head of state added.