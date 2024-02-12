US Defense Secretary transfers authority to his deputy during hospitalization

WASHINGTON, February 12. /TASS/. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin delegated his functions and duties to his deputy Kathleen Hicks during his hospitalization, according to a statement released by Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder.

"Earlier today, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III was transported by his security detail to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to be seen for symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue. He is still at the hospital and receiving treatment. At approximately 4:55 pm today, Secretary Austin transferred the functions and duties of the office of the Secretary of Defense to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks. The Deputy Secretary of Defense has assumed the functions and duties. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the White House, and Congress have been notified," the statement said.

Ryder said in a statement earlier that Austin was hospitalized with suspected bladder problems. "Today, at approximately 2:20 pm, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III was transported by his security detail to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to be seen for symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue. The Deputy Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff have been notified. Additionally, White House and Congressional notifications have occurred," the statement said.

According to Ryder, Austin "is retaining the functions and duties of his office." "The Deputy Secretary is prepared to assume the functions and duties of the Secretary of Defense, if required. Secretary Austin traveled to the hospital with the unclassified and classified communications systems necessary to perform his duties," he said in the statement.