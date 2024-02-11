US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace three times in past day

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area three times during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Sunday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "Two pairs of the coalition’s A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers and an MQ-1 multi-role unmanned aerial vehicle violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, three times during the day."

Apart from that, according to Kulit, one violation of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles was reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.

He also said that units of the Russian military police conducted patrols in the Aleppo and Raqqa governorates. Six shelling attacks on the positions of Syrian government forces by terrorist groups were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone during the day. Three Syrian soldiers were wounded.