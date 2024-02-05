Musk condemns idea of banning Carlson from coming back to US if he interviews Putin

NEW YORK, February 5. /TASS/. US entrepreneur and one of the world's richest people Elon Musk has criticized the idea of banning American journalist Tucker Carlson from returning to the United States if he interviews Russian President Vladimir Putin, as the US media assume.

"Agreed," Musk wrote in response to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from American journalist Brian Krasenstein, who said that the idea of banning Carlson from coming back to the US contradicts the principles of journalism and information freedom. The latter noted that the American press has shied away from interviewing anyone due to their political views. "To the people calling for Tucker Carlson to be barred from the United States if he interviews Vladimir Putin, <...> If you are about freedoms, you wouldn’t be calling for Tucker Carlson to never be allowed back in the United States," Krasenstein wrote.

Carlson was reported to have arrived in Russia earlier. US media suggested that the journalist was going to interview the Russian leader. When asked about the possibility of an interview with Putin, Carlson smiled and shrugged his shoulders. "We'll see," he said. A number of US users of the X social media criticized the journalist's trip to Russia.