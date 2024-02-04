Field commander of pro-Iranian group killed in eastern Iraq

CAIRO, February 4. /TASS/. The field commander of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq armed group, an Iran-backed Shiite militia, has been killed in Maysan Governorate inn eastern Iraq, the Shafaq New portal reported, citing a source in the local security services.

According to the news portal, the killed man was identified as Abu Ali Al-Kaabi, also known as Naji al-Kaabi. Unidentified gunmen riding a motorcycle open gunfire at the man in a city in the Maysan Governorate.

An investigation is underway. No one has claimed responsibility for the killing.