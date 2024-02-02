Israel asks Russia to take efforts to liberate hostages from Hamas — Ambassador

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Israel asks Russia and its President Vladimir Putin to assist and take all possible efforts to achieve the release of hostages from Hamas captivity, Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Simona Halperin said during the press conference in TASS, dedicated to the liberation of female Israelis with Russian citizenship from the Gaza Strip.

"I can only reiterate the call, voiced during the talks between Israeli Prime Minister and President Putin, that Israel truly calls and asks to assist, to take all possible efforts [in order] to liberate the hostages from Hamas captivity," she said. "And we believe that the Russian Federation has influence and ability to exert those efforts and to resolve this issue successfully," the diplomat underscored.

The situation in the Middle East escalated sharply on October 7, 2023, after Hamas militants infiltrated the Israeli territory, which was accompanied by murder of civilians and capture of 240 hostages, including children, women and elderly people. The radicals called this attack a response to the actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel announced a full blockade of the Gaza Strip and started carrying out strikes at the enclave and certain areas in Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave.