EU aid falls short of what Kiev regime needs to reach its martial goals — Spain’s El Pais

MADRID, February 2. /TASS/. The 50-bln-euro aid package just unanimously approved by the European Union is an important step in supporting Kiev, but this money alone is not going to be enough to enable Ukraine to achieve its military objectives, authoritative Spanish newspaper El Pais said.

According to the publication, the Russian army surpasses the Ukrainian armed forces in all areas and Ukraine’s national debt is rapidly growing. Meanwhile, in the US, the Republicans and Democrats still appear to be at loggerheads over funding Ukraine and far from reaching any agreement on continued support for Kiev. El Pais makes it clear that, without Washington’s helping hand, Ukraine stands no chance against Russia. Given this, Kiev’s worries are focused on the upcoming events in the US.

On February 1, the leaders of all 27 EU countries unanimously approved earmarking 50 bln euros from Brussels’ budget for financial aid to Kiev for the next four years. After getting Ukraine-aid-skeptic Hungary to drop its objections and waive its veto, they adopted Budapest’s proposal to establish control mechanisms over Kiev’s expenditures. After a year, Brussels will revisit the issue and, after two years, it will reconsider its volume of aid to Kiev.

Almost four months ago, the administration of US President Joe Biden sent a request to Capitol Hill for additional budgetary appropriations in the 2024 US fiscal year, which began on October 1. Biden’s priority, above all, is to provide aid to Israel and Ukraine, as well as to counteract China and Russia in the Asia-Pacific region. Overall, the Democrats, led by the Biden White House, would like to allocate a total combined aid package worth about $106 bln.

The future fates of the funding request and alternative bills remain unclear at this point. A number of Republicans in the House and Senate spoke out against further financial aid for Kiev. US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson (Republican-Louisiana) has consistently insisted on linking any further aid for Ukraine to funding for tougher controls at the US’ southern border with Mexico to stem the unprecedented wave of illegal immigrants entering the US. US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican-Kentucky) made similar remarks. The protracted debate on these contentious issues between the Democratic Party, which now controls the executive branch and the Senate, and the opposition Republican Party, which has a slim majority in the lower chamber House, continues with no resolution or compromise in sight.