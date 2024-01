TEL AVIV, January 28./TASS/. The Israeli army has carried out new air strikes at military sites of Hezbollah in the south of Lebanon, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"A short while ago, fighter jets struck two Hezbollah military sites in the towns of Zibqin and Houla in Lebanon. In addition, IDF artillery struck a number of areas in southern Lebanon in order to remove a threat," the press service reported.