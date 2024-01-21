Israeli Air Force jets deliver more strikes on Hezbollah outposts in south of Lebanon

TEL AVIV, January 21. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out more strikes at Hezbollah outposts in south Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"Earlier today, Israeli Air Force fighter jets delivered strikes on terrorist infrastructure and a Hezbollah terrorist organization’ launcher near the settlements of Al-Adis and Hula, in the south of Lebanon," the statement reads.

The IDF’s press office also announced that a projectile was launched earlier this weekend from the territory of Lebanon in the direction of Israel.