Israel delivers another strike on refugee camp in Gaza, fatalities reported

DUBAI, December 30. /TASS/. Another Israeli strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip has resulted in fatalities among civilians, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the TV channel, a residential building located near a mosque was shelled. There was no information on the number of those killed or wounded.

Clashes between militants from radical groups and Israeli troops are underway near the Bureij refugee camp with tanks being deployed there.

At least 20 people were killed and dozens are missing following an Israeli strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp on Friday. According to local media outlets, several residential buildings were hit.

