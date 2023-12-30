{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Israel delivers another strike on refugee camp in Gaza, fatalities reported

A residential building located near a mosque was shelled, Al Jazeera reported

DUBAI, December 30. /TASS/. Another Israeli strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip has resulted in fatalities among civilians, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the TV channel, a residential building located near a mosque was shelled. There was no information on the number of those killed or wounded.

Clashes between militants from radical groups and Israeli troops are underway near the Bureij refugee camp with tanks being deployed there.

At least 20 people were killed and dozens are missing following an Israeli strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp on Friday. According to local media outlets, several residential buildings were hit.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.

Tags
IsraelGaza StripIsraeli-Palestinian conflict
Rejection of BRICS has ideological component — Argentina’s foreign minister
Rejection of BRICS is "optimization of using time" in the first instance for Argentinian authorities, Diana Mondino noted
Read more
Israel’s force operations in West Bank began long before Hamas attack — Russian diplomat
Vasily Nebenzya recalled that the death toll from combat operations in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 21,000, with 144 UN employees being among them
Read more
Lukashenko signs law on Belarusian budget for 2024
Expenditures of the republican budget are projected to grow by 13.9% against 2023
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup East prevented eight rotation attempts of enemy
The Ukrainian army lost eight mortar teams, two pickup trucks, up to ninety servicemen killed or wounded, an M-102 towed howitzer and a T-64 tank
Read more
Russian envoy to UN suggests that UNSC compares strikes against Ukraine, Gaza
Dozens of such "barbarian target strikes" are delivered every day against Gaza but the West at the same time does not consider it to be the cause for calling urgent meetings of the Security Council, Nebenzya added
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about series of explosions in Ukraine
An air raid warning was issued in the Sumy and Kharkov Regions shortly before 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (8:00 GMT) on Thursday
Read more
Several people killed in Israel’s strike against Az-Zawayda district in Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces continues raids against the city of Khan Yunis
Read more
Ukraine’s defeat to pave way to peace, well-being for Europeans — senior Russian lawmaker
Konstantin Kosachev stressed that Europe would be safe and peaceful if those who have a vested interest in directly involving NATO countries in the conflict were handed a defeat
Read more
Argentina’s new authorities say no plans to review agreements with Moscow — Russian envoy
"There will be no setbacks in any areas," Dmitry Feoktistov said
Read more
UN chief urges to prevent escalation of Middle East conflict
"The Secretary-General remains gravely concerned about the further spillover of this conflict, which could have devastating consequences for the entire region," the statement said
Read more
UK to send hundreds of air defense missiles to Ukraine — minister
Since the start of the Russian special military operation, the UK has provided 4.6 billion pounds ($5.9 billion) in military aid to the Kiev authorities
Read more
Syrian air defenses repel another Israeli missile attack on Damascus
"As a result, there was damage, there were no manpower losses," a senior Syrian defense official said
Read more
Russian forces repel three Ukrainian assaults near Serebryansky forestry
According to the report, artillery fire halted the enemy advance, making the Ukrainian army lose over 20 troops
Read more
West turned Ukraine into outpost of fight against Russia — Ukrainian ex-Minister
"The Baltic states and Georgia also had a certain role in this scenario," Vitaly Zakharchenko noted
Read more
Citizen patrol helps thwart drone attacks in Pskov, echoing summer airport raid — governor
"Several attempted drone launches, including toward the [regional] airport, were thwarted," Mikhail Vedernikov said
Read more
Ukraine loses roughly 60 troops near Kherson in past day, Russian military reports
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the battlegroup’s personnel are carrying on with active fighting
Read more
First F-16 planes possibly already in Ukraine — Newsweek
According to the source, the probability that the Ukrainian air force already uses these planes is rather high
Read more
Ukrainian Armed Forces shell Donetsk People's Republic 81 times over day
As a result of the shelling, fifteen residential buildings and five civilian infrastructural facilities were damaged in a district in Donetsk and in two districts of Gorlovka
Read more
Air Defense systems downed 32 Ukrainian drones - Russian Defense Ministry
Air defense assets destroyed thirteen rocket projectiles over the Belgorod Region, the Ministry reported earlier
Read more
Black Sea Fleet motorboat wipes out Ukrainian naval drone near Crimea
An unmanned aerial vehicle of Ukraine’s navy was heading toward the Crimean Peninsula, the Russian Defense Ministry says
Read more
Russia has not invaded Ukraine and will not invade any other country — Lavrov
According to the Russian top diplomat, evidence indicate that Ukraine planned to attack the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics already this month
Read more
First flight of new SJ 100 airplane to take place early next year — chief executive
In 2024, a total of twenty SJ airplanes is planned to be delivered to airlines
Read more
US setting itself against entire world concerning ceasefire in Gaza — Russian diplomat
"As a matter of fact, the United States is now the only world country but for Israel to set itself against the international consensus that there are no alternatives to a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza," Vasily Nebenzya noted
Read more
Russian forces hit four Ukrainian bases near Chervonaya Dibrova
According to Leonid Sharov, the enemy lost over 200 troops, a tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, a US-made Paladin 155 mm self-propelled artillery system and a Gvozdika 122 mm self-propelled artillery system in the past day
Read more
Putin congratulates Bodnaruk with win at 2023 FIDE World Rapid and Blitz championship
The silver medal went to China’s Lei Tingjie
Read more
US state of Maine removes Trump from presidential primary ballot
The decision, issued by Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, is based on Section Three of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution
Read more
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket launches X-37B space plane
The rocket lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1:07 a.m. GMT on December 29
Read more
Ukraine turns into West’s private military company — Russia’s UN envoy
"Ukraine at present is essentially nothing but a private military company in hands of Western countries, whose task is to inflict maximal damage to Russia," the diplomat said
Read more
Press review: Netanyahu names his peace terms and CIS chiefs ditch ties for informal talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 27th
Read more
Russia expects Argentina to refrain from sending military equipment to Ukraine, envoy says
"Argentina has always maintained the principled position that it will not deliver weapons and military equipment to conflict zones, particularly Ukraine," Dmitry Feoktistov said
Read more
Ukraine unable to down a single Kh-22 missile, Air Force spokesman admits
After the beginning of the special military operation, Western states provided Kiev with SAMP-T, Patriot, Iris-T, NASAMS and Crotale air defense systems, but Ukrainian authorities state that the received systems are not sufficient
Read more
Flight safety must always come first — Putin
Sergey Aleksandrovsky, in turn, stressed that flight safety is always a top priority for the company
Read more
Biden’s reelection bid worst decision he made in 2023, WaPo columnist says
It is reported that Biden’s policies also made the US more dependent on Russian uranium
Read more
Federal Statistics Service raises its estimate for Russian GDP dynamics in 2021-2022
According to the Statistics Service, the decline in GDP in 2022 relative to 2021 is due to a decrease in the foreign trade balance under sanctions pressure
Read more
Poland searches for unidentified object entering its airspace from Ukraine — radio report
However, there is no evidence that the object fell to the ground and exploded
Read more
Several aerial targets downed near Belgorod, one person killed — governor
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, details are being verified
Read more
Russia’s task is to prevent Ukrainian regime from destroying its people — UN envoy
"Our task is to prevent it from finally destroying its people. We hope it’s [the Kiev regime - TASS] Western sponsors will realize it a certain moment of time," the Russian diplomat said
Read more
Israeli military assaulting Jalazone refugee camp — TV
Israeli servicemen also raided settlements in the Nablus Governorate, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA
Read more
Russia aware of West’s plans to freeze conflict in Ukraine, declare its victory — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister refused to comment on the showdown in Kiev between various branches of power and US military commanders
Read more
US new aid package will not be able to change situation, says Ukrainian lawmaker
According to the US Department of State, Washington has provided Kiev with military aid worth $44.3 bln since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine
Read more
Press review: West coveting Moscow’s frozen assets and Putin invites Modi to visit Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 29th
Read more
Rejection of BRICS has ideological component — Argentina’s foreign minister
Rejection of BRICS is "optimization of using time" in the first instance for Argentinian authorities, Diana Mondino noted
Read more
Argentina’s president-elect converts to Judaism — agency
It is noted that Milei has on a number of occasions announced plans to visit Israel and move the country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Read more
Kiev forces Ukrainians to fights for corrupt power — Russian envoy to UN
"Ukrainians are also outraged because contrary to representations of the head of the Kiev junta, they are forced to fight for this corrupt, crooked and anti-popular power," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Ukraine deploys air defense systems in living quarters — Russia’s UN envoy
"If there is anything to talk about today, it is about actions of the Ukrainian AD systems stationed in residential quarters of Ukrainian cities in violation of the international humanitarian law," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Press review: Top Indian diplomat tending Russia ties and Ukraine brass moves to attrition
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 28th
Read more
Russia weighed options in response to potential seizure of its assets in advance — Kremlin
At the same time, Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia has a list of assets it can seize in response to the Western actions
Read more
Russia’s capabilities underestimated in assessing Ukraine conflict, German officer admits
Christian Freuding noted that Germany needs to make optimal use of a "window of time" spanning five to eight years in order to train and arm its military so that it is capable of deterring Russia
Read more
New regulations of Russian passport approved
General provisions for the passport are complemented with a new paragraph
Read more
Putin proclaims Odessa Russian city, challenges Ukraine's historical narrative
At the same time, the president noted that once upon a time "Vladimir Lenin gave away the whole of Ukraine when he created the Soviet Union"
Read more
SVR must prevent attempts to interfere in Russian presidential election — SVR director
"Nothing should prevent the free expression of the Russian people's will," Sergey Naryshkin said
Read more
Critical infrastructure facility on fire in Ukraine’s Lvov after explosions
According to the mayor, emergency teams are working at the scene
Read more
Iran successfully used Russian-made radar to track US F-35 jets — designer
The Rezonans-NE radar has been on round-the-clock combat duty in Iran for several years, according to the deputy CEO of the research center Rezonans
Read more
Lukashenko ridicules Borrell’s call to get ready for 'prolonged conflict' with Russia
The Belarusian leader noted that neither Russians, nor Belarusians are interested in a war
Read more
Russia's bold warning on Kiev's NATO airfield use leaves Western officials speechless
Konstantin Gavrilov emphasized the need to differentiate between aircraft handover to Kiev and the use of NATO air bases for the flights of Ukrainian warplanes, which "is fraught with severe consequences"
Read more
Hispaniola unit creates drone team — design bureau
"They are creating a team to specialize in the use of fixed-wing type strike and reconnaissance drones of the Privet series, which were developed by specialists of our design bureau," the company said
Read more
US State Department approves sale of 155 mm munitions to Israel
According to the document, 155 mm M107 projectiles and ancillaries will be supplied
Read more
Zelensky is killing population of Ukraine under slogan of nation’s revival — politician
Viktor Medvedchuk, who now leads the Other Ukraine movement, says that "Ukrainian society is stunned by the mobilization bill submitted by the Cabinet to parliament," but "the problem is whether there are material and human resources to continue combat operations"
Read more
Combined net worth of world’s 500 richest people up by $1.5 trillion in 2023
Elon Musk topped the list after his Tesla Inc. and SpaceX companies netted $95.4 billion in 2023
Read more
Kiev having no resources to keep situation on battlefield — Russian envoy to UN
"The reality is that Ukraine does not have and will not have resources to not merely change the course but even to keep the situation on the line of battle engagement," Nebenzya said
Read more
US senator calls for attacks on targets in Iran over Houthi actions in Red Sea
"The Houthis are completely backed by Iran," he said
Read more
Series of powerful explosions rocks Kiev, other major Ukrainian cities - eyewitnesses
In turn, Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said that the air defense system was working intensively
Read more
UNSC to hold extraordinary meeting on Ukraine later on Friday — Russian mission
According to Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky, at midnight on December 30 in Moscow "a UNSC meeting requested by Ukrainians and Western delegations will be held"
Read more
Argentina’s president notifies BRICS his country won’t join it — TV channel
It is reported that Milei had sent official notifications to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Read more
Four people injured in Belgorod shelling — governor
One person was killed
Read more
Aeroflot Group to increase passenger transportation by 15% to 47 mln by end of 2023
Aeroflot airline itself plans to transport 25 mln passengers in 2023, Rossiya Airline - 9mln, and low-cost carrier Pobeda - 13 mln
Read more
Ukraine’s Zaluzhny reports explosions at military, critical infrastructure facilities
The Ukrainian Air Force admitted they had not seen so many airborne targets simultaneously for a long time
Read more
Syria downed Russia's plane because Israeli F-16s used it as cover — Russian top brass
The bombing raid was not far from France’s frigate The Auvergne
Read more
Polish Foreign Ministry summons Russian charge d’affaires over missile incident
"In the evening, Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski summoned the Charge d’Affaires of the Russian Federation, Andrey Ordash, to hand him a note in which the Foreign Ministry demands an explanation concerning the incident involving the incursion of a cruise missile into Polish," the statement said
Read more
Unidentified flying object enters Poland’s airspace from Ukraine, Polish army says
The object was tracked by radars of the country's air defense system from the moment it crossed the border until its signal disappeared
Read more
Argentina’s governing football body set to retire Lionel Messi’s No. 10 jersey
Before joining PSG, Lionel Messi played for Barcelona FC from 2003 and 2021
Read more
West raises stakes in Ukrainian conflict by delivering long-range systems — Lavrov
According to Lavrov, tragic events in the Middle East have temporarily pushed the Ukrainian crisis off the front pages of Western media outlets
Read more
Hamas leader’s HQ destroyed in northern Gaza, says Israel military
The apartment "is part of a long and branching tunnel network, in which senior officials of the Hamas terrorist organization moved and operated," the IDF press service said
Read more
Russia’s only Welsh Corgi police sniffing dog dies aged almost 13 in Nizhny Novgorod
Olga Chumarova noted that Redhead was the only corgi to win Russia’s dog training championship (general training course)
Read more
UAE impressed by interest of Russian investors in its economy — expert
Mohammed Abdelrazik pointed at a significant increase in the number of real estate transactions over the past couple of years
Read more
Aggressive statements of the US leading to security implications — Russian Ambassador
"The American reaction to the strikes of the Russian Aerospace Forces demonstrates the effectiveness of the special military operation," Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Astana lifts 'banned' label from Taliban in effort to aid Kabul — Russian Foreign Ministry
The Kazakh authorities decided on Thursday to remove the Taliban from Astana’s list of banned organizations
Read more
Israel plans to relocate over 100,000 Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt with US support
The source also said that the United States may possibly serve as a sponsor for maintaining Palestinian nationals’ refugee camps in Egypt and that Washington had allegedly offered Cairo finances in case Egypt accepted the deal
Read more
Control of Maryinka to allow Russian troops block strategic highways — DPR official
Igor Kimakovsky added that after the liberation of Maryinka, Russian troops received an opportunity to advance towards Kurakhovo, Krasnogorovka and Ugledar
Read more
Serbian opposition set up tents in downtown Belgrade — report
Representative of the "Serbia against violence" coalition claim that the outcome of the December 17 parliamentary and municipal elections was rigged
Read more
Israel to negotiate release of Gaza hostages — prime minister
The meeting with the hostages' families came ahead of a meeting of the war cabinet to discuss proposals by Qatar and Egypt to mediate in the Israel-Hamas conflict
Read more
US to face domestic problems regardless of presidential election results — Russian MFA
The next US presidential election will take place in November 2024
Read more
China appoints new defense minister — news agency
Dong Jun served as commander-in-chief of the People's Liberation Army of China Navy since 2021, prior to which he was deputy commander of the PLA's Southern Theater Command since 2017
Read more
EU, Lithuania not complying with agreements on transit of goods to Russia — diplomat
As Maria Zakharova indicated, Moscow will continue to consistently strive for the fulfillment by Lithuania and the European Union of their existing international legal and political obligations, as set forth in these documents
Read more
Over 1,500 heavy haulers in queue on Russian-Georgian border
About 200 vehicles are immediately close to the border crossing, the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry reported
Read more
Argentina’s president willing to meet each leader of BRICS countries — media
According to the newspaper, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were sent identical letters
Read more
State order for Su-57 fighter jet growing twofold — chief executive
"Concerning new airplanes, the order for the Su-57 aircraft has increased almost twofold," Yury Slyusar noted
Read more
Argentina’s accession to BRICS requires more thorough analysis — authorities
Argentinian presidential administration spokesman Manuel Adorni confirmed that the President Javier Milei had officially notified BRICS members that his country would not join the group
Read more
Iran executes four members of sabotage group linked to Israel’s Mossad — media
Nasser Atabati, chief judge of West Azerbaijan Province, said on October 24 that Iranian intelligence officers had detained a group of ten people
Read more
Russian forces received over 1,500 tanks, 22,000 drones in 2023 — Defense Ministry papers
The Armed forces have also received over 12,000 automobile vehicles
Read more
Countdown to joy: Russians to revel in 10-day New Year vacation
Because January 6 and 7 also fall on a weekend, citizens will get an extra two days off in 2024, on May 10 (Friday) and December 31 (Tuesday) 2024
Read more
Western weapons stockpiles in Ukraine exhausted — Russian diplomat
"No stocks. Military arsenals of NATO and the US are empty," the diplomat said
Read more
Launch of united Russian-Belarusian energy market pushed back — minister
At the same time, Nikolay Shulginov noted that the parties have made substantial progress in their work
Read more
Turkey does not consider pullout from NATO — Erdogan’s party
Earlier, on Wednesday, the deputy leader of the Turkish Motherland Party, Ethem Sancak, said that Turkey might leave NATO in five to six months due to provocative actions against Ankara
Read more
Nearly entire Lower Saxony under water — state’s interior minister
According to earlier reports, around 100,000 people are involved in combating the floods in Lower Saxony in northwestern Germany
Read more
Belorusneft signs cooperation plan with Gazprom
It was also noted that this is the first time such a document has been signed by two companies
Read more
Serbia to cope with Western attempts to provoke crisis, says Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that the Serbs know their history and "have never, unlike Ukraine, abandoned it"
Read more
Eleven Iranian officers killed in Israeli strike on Damascus airport — TV
The Israeli Air Force attacked the outskirts of the Syrian capital on Thursday at 11:05 p.m. local time
Read more
Top Ukrainian diplomat says Europe doesn’t know how to wage war
At the same time, Dmitry Kuleba pointed to the important role of the West in equipping the Ukrainian armed forces with modern weapons, including long-range missiles, adding that F-16 fighter-bombers "are on their way"
Read more
WaPo columnist doubts US can use frozen Russian assets to help Kiev without nod from EU
Josh Rogin quoted officials as telling him that "only about 2% of those funds are held inside the United States," with the bulk of Russia’s frozen assets being in Belgium and Switzerland
Read more
NATO planes made half as many sorties to intercept Russian ones in 2023 compared to 2022
During peacetime, the "interception" term means that planes approach each other for visual contact, recognition of type and state and for further escort through the neutral airspace
Read more