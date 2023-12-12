Israeli army recovers bodies of two hostages abducted on October 7

TEL AVIV, December 12. /TASS/. The Israeli military has found the bodies of two hostages abducted when Palestinian radicals attacked Israel on October 7, the army press service said.

"During an operation in Gaza, the bodies of the hostages Eden Zakaria and (CSM) Ziv Dado were recovered by IDF Special Forces and brought back to Israel," the IDF press service said.

According to it, the bodies were identified in a procedure carried out by forensic experts, military rabbis and police. Army and police officers notified the families of the killed hostages.

According to the military, "Eden (27) was taken hostage from the Re'im music festival and Ziv (36) was taken hostage and fell while serving as a logistics supervisor in the Golani Brigade’s 51st Battalion, and until today was recognized as a fallen soldier in captivity."

The IDF said that two Israeli military were killed and several were injured during the operation in which the bodies were located. One of the killed military was Gal Meir Eisenkot, the youngest son of the former Chief of IDF General Staff Gadi Eisenkot, and current member of the war cabinet.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 200 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the Israeli authorities’ aggressive actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.