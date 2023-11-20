Zelensky says US provided additional package of military assistance to Ukraine

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The US has given an additional package of military assistance to Ukraine, including artillery guns and shells, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said.

"There is a new defense package for our country from the United States. I am grateful. In particular, there will be more artillery guns, shells, which are needed right now," he said in a video posted to his Telegram channel.

Zelensky did not name the quantity and the exact items to be supplied. Washington has not yet confirmed this statement.

On Monday, Zelensky held a meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and NATO’S Supreme Allied Commander in Europe General Christopher Cavoli. They discussed the situation at the front line and the supply of weapons and ammunition to Kiev. The Pentagon chief noted that the US, along with its allies and partners, would continue to help Ukraine to meet its urgent needs on the battlefield.

Bloomberg reported on November 18, citing a survey of US Congress members, that Kiev would not receive new assistance from Washington until mid-December, possibly even until next year.

Earlier, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that the US had spent about 96% of the funds that had been allocated for assistance to Ukraine. Kirby said a lack of further major assistance from the US would have a disastrous impact on Ukraine's defense capabilities.