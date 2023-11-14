All hospitals in Gaza Strip to halt work in 48 hours without aid

DUBAI, November 14. /TASS/. All the operating hospitals in the Gaza Strip will stop their activities if no aid is received by medical institutions in the near time, Iran’s Tasnim news agency said, citing the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

"If no aid comes, the work of all hospitals in the Gaza Strip will be suspended within the next 48 hours," a ministry’s spokesperson said, cited by the news agency.

Hospitals in the Gaza Strip desperately need medicines, medical equipment and fuel for power generators, the ministry said earlier.