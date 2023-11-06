South Africa recalls diplomats from Israel for consultations

PRETORIA, November 6. /TASS/. South Africa has decided to recall its diplomats from Israel for consultations, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced.

According to her, South Africa is disappointed with Israel’s continued bombardment of schools and hospitals in Gaza and the closure of humanitarian corridors.

The South African cabinet has also taken note of the Israeli ambassador’s disparaging remarks about those opposing atrocities and acts of genocide by the Israeli authorities, Ntshavheni added.