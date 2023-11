BEIRUT, November 5 /TASS/. Israeli Air Force airplanes delivered missile strikes against positions of the armed wing of the Hezbollah party at Kfarchouba and Halta heights in South Lebanon, the Al Wataniya news agency reported.

Raids were also made in areas of Bastara, Maysat, Al Abbasiyah and Al Wazzani, the news agency said. Ambulance cars of the Lebanese Red Cross went there.