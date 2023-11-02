Fukushima-1 operator to begin discharging third batch of water into the ocean

TOKYO, November 2. /TASS/. Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO), the operator of the Fukushima-1 Nuclear Power Plant, will begin discharging the third batch of water that was used to cool down the power plant’s reactor, into the ocean. The process was approved by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), but causes discontent in a number of countries - mainly, China.

During the third phase, which will last until November 20, about 7,800 tons of water will be discharged in batches of no more than 500 tons per day. About 31,200 tons of water are planned for discharge before March 31, 2024, meaning another stage will be necessary.

Over 15,000 tons of water was discharged during the previous two phases, which took place between August 24 and September 11 and between October 5 and 23. No exceeding of set parameters was registered. On October 27, the IAEA said that the process proceeds in accordance with the plan and without technical difficulties.