British ambassador to Russia completes her mission — embassy

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/.British Ambassador to Moscow Deborah Bronnert completed her diplomatic mission to the Russian capital on Tuesday, the embassy said in a statement.

"Today was Dame Deborah Bronnert’s final day as the British ambassador to Russia," the statement says.

In her video address to the people of Russia, Bronnert said that she and her family members will cherish fond memories of Russia and Russians "despite grim realities of the present day."

She expressed hope that relations between Russia and the United Kingdom will eventually be restored.

Bronnert began her diplomatic work in Moscow in January 2020. In August 2023, the UK Foreign Office announced that Britain’s new ambassador to Moscow would be career diplomat Nigel Casey. He is expected to take office in November 2023.