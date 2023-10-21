Israel carries out strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, October 21. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has carried out a series of strikes on targets of the radical movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

According to the IDF, Hamas operational headquarters and anti-tank guided missile launchers were hit. In addition, observation posts and sniper positions in high-rise buildings were eliminated.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again after Hamas militants infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7. The Palestinian movement described its attack as a response to the actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on the Palestinian enclave, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank. According to the Israeli military, the confirmed number of hostages being held in Gaza stood at 203 before the recent release of two women. There are at least two Russian nationals among the hostages.