Turkey in talks with parties to Palestinian-Israeli conflict – top diplomat

ISTANBUL, October 20. /TASS/. Turkey is in talks with the parties to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in a bid to settle it as soon as possible, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday.

"We are conducting active talks with the parties to the conflict on its soonest settlement. Dialogue is being maintained on several areas. The first goal is to put an end to the human drama in Gaza. We are also working on a ceasefire, humanitarian assistance, issues of prisoner exchange," he said in an interview with the TRT Haber television channel.