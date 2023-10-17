Israel in for 'another shock' if it does not stop attacks on Gaza — top brass

DUBAI, October 17. /TASS/. Deputy commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) General Ali Fadavi said that Israel is in for "another shock" if it does not stop its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

"If the crimes in Gaza continue, Muslims from other countries may join the fight against the Zionists, and then they will be in for another shock," Fadavi told the Fars news agency.

According to the defense official, Israel's actions against Gaza "have angered Muslims around the world, so the Islamic Ummah (the Islamic community - TASS) is waiting in the wings to play some kind of role in the resistance."

On October 15, the top Iranian diplomat said at a meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha that the scope of the conflict could widen if Israel continues to target civilians in Gaza. Later, in an interview with Qatar's Al-Jazeera TV channel, he said that the country had warned Israel through mediators against further shelling of the Palestinian enclave.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip as it has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria.