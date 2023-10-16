Hamas holding nearly 200 hostages, Israeli Defense Forces spokesman says

TEL AVIV, October 16. /TASS/. Supporters of radical Palestinian movement Hamas have taken at least 199 people hostage, while 291 service members of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been killed, IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

"We have informed the families of the 199 hostages and the 291 dead IDF soldiers. We are making every effort to understand where the prisoners are being held in Gaza. We already have this kind of information, and we will not strike in places where they could harm members of our people," Israeli Army Radio quoted him as saying.

"Hamas will not allow Gaza residents to flee to the south of the Gaza Strip. I once again call on the civilians of the Gaza Strip to flee to the south," Hagari said. "Hamas has already proven its brutality against the citizens of Israel, and now it is demonstrating the same against the residents of Gaza and its surroundings," he pointed out.

Earlier, on Sunday, October 15, Hagari reported that Hamas was holding 155 hostages.