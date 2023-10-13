Saudi Arabia suspends talks on normalization of relations with Israel — media

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The Saudi authorities have suspended negotiations on the normalization of relations with Israel, sources told Reuters.

According to one source, at this point, the talks cannot go on. When they restart, the issue of Israeli concessions to the Palestinians should be given higher priority.

Washington demanded this week that Riyadh issue a condemnation of Hamas' actions, but Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud refused, another source said.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank. More than 1,800 Palestinians have been killed and almost 7,200 others injured. In Israel, at least 1,500 people have lost their lives and almost 4,000 have been wounded.